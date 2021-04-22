MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the United Way of Miami-Dade, and Uber announced a partnership Thursday to provide more than 20,000 rides to help residents with limited transportation options get to vaccination sites.

“As we work to get shots in arms and to expand vaccination among all communities, I’m excited we are launching this new partnership to remove barriers to vaccination in Miami-Dade,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Our message to all Miami-Dade residents is that we need you to get the shot to protect yourself, your loved ones, and help our community move forward, and we are working to make it as easy and accessible as possible to get a vaccine.”

Officials said that Uber is integrated into the Miami-Dade pre-registration process, so residents with limited transportation options can sign up for both their vaccine shot and a ride to and from a County-run vaccination site at the same time.

Uber will only be providing roundtrip rides (up to $35 per ride) to Miami-Dade County’s vaccination sites at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami, and Homestead Sports Complex.

“Working through the United Way of Miami-Dade, we are proud to support Miami Dade County’s efforts to significantly boost access to COVID-19 vaccines in Miami-Dade by providing transportation to and from vaccine appointments,” said Javier Correoso, Senior Manager of Public Affairs at Uber. “Throughout this pandemic we’ve maintained operations to provide essential services in Miami and have taken multiple steps to help ensure that safety is at the heart of everything we’ve done. This is just the latest effort in our ongoing commitment to provide communities we serve with support they need during this unprecedented time.”

Officials said residents can register for an appointment by calling 305-614-2014 or visiting miamidade.gov/vaccine.