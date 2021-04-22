DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — And you thought alligators, pythons, and sharks were the only thing you had to watch out for in Florida.

Now you can add ‘flying turtles’ to the last. Well, maybe not the actual ‘flying’ part.

A 71-year-old woman was injured when a turtle crashed through the windshield of a car she was riding in.

The woman, who was with her daughter on I-95, suffered a gash on her forehead.

The daughter pulled over and got help from another driver. According to a 911 recording, both were surprised by what they found.

“There is a turtle in there,” the man can be overheard saying.

“A turtle!” the daughter exclaimed. “An actual turtle?”

The gash drew a lot of blood, but the woman was not seriously hurt. The turtle was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.

“I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything,” the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her injured mother.

The turtle, on the other hand, had the best luck of anything — it just had a few scratches on its shell and was released back into the nearby woods.

