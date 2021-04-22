MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,684 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 2,191,038 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 84 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,378.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.19% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.22%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,162 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 18 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,077.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 475,231.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.34%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 738 new cases and 35 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,848.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 231,050 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.93%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 11 newly reported cases and the death toll decreased by 1.
In Monroe, there were 11 newly reported cases and the death toll decreased by 1.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,789 cases and 49 deaths, down from Wednesday's 50.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.38% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.24%.