OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – Thick black smoke billowed into the sky over Oakland Park on Wednesday morning following an explosion and building fire.
According to Oakland Park Fire Rescue officials, they responded to the second alarm fire, located at 4601 NE 6 Avenue around 11:00 a.m. regarding an explosion at a commercial business.READ MORE: Unclear How Florida Legislators Will Spend Additional $400 Million In Federal Medicaid Funds
The business is a Styrofoam manufacturing business.
In video from Chopper 4, thick smoke could be seen rising from the building.READ MORE: Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie Arrested, Charged With Perjury
Fire Rescue says the explosion caused the eastern wall of the building to collapse and the business suffered significant damage.
All employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Expect More Rain In The Afternoon
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.