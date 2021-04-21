FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There’s been an increase in the reward for information on a shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale convenience store late Easter Sunday that injured three people, including a 6-year-old girl.

Fort Lauderdale Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami Field Division have announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting at Tony’s Market in the 800 block of NW 22nd Road.

During a car show on April 4, around 9:45 p.m., several people opened fire outside the market. Those who fired the shots fled when police arrived.

More than 50 rounds were fired from semi-automatic rifles and handguns, according to police

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a six-year-old girl who had been shot inside the store.

Surveillance video from inside the convenience store shows the girl, dressed in pink, being carried in right after the shooting. Paramedics rushed the girl to Broward Health Medical Center.

Two other people were also hurt in the shooting, a 16-year-old boy and an adult male. They drove themselves to the hospital.

Anyone with any information about this shooting should contact ATF at (786) 717-2261 or Fort Lauderdale police (954) 828-5771. Police say all calls will be kept confidential.