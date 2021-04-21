MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,571 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 2,184,354 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 85 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,294.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.26% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.27%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,128 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported death.

The death toll stands now at 6,059.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 474,069.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.50% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.45%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 671 new cases and 21 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,813.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 230,312 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.78% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.01%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 21 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,778 cases and 50 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.76% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.42%.