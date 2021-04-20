MONROE COUNTY – Today is April 20, or 4/20, celebrated by marijuana smokers and enthusiasts around the world as “Weed Day”, but there are 17 pounds of weed now in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol in the Florida Keys after multiple bales of marijuana were found washed ashore on Sunday afternoon.
First, approximately nine pounds in multiple bales were found washed-up near Sugarloaf Key, about 18 miles from Key West. Later that afternoon, another eight pounds were found washed-up at Big Pine Key about 30 miles from Key West.
Passers-by in both incidents contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office then notified the U.S. Border Patrol who took possession of the bales.
No word on where it came from.