MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,645 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 2,178,783 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Breaking: Jury Reaches Verdict In Derek Chauvin Case; To Be Read Imminently
There were 67 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,209.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.89% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,346 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 9 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,058.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 472,941.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.79% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.50%.READ MORE: Bond Denied For Alex Garcia, 16, Charged As An Adult In Deadly New Year's Day Crash
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 568 new cases and 8 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,792.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 229,641 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.84% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.12%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 5 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,757 cases and 50 deaths.MORE NEWS: Climate Change Threatening Coffee Plants Around Globe
The single-day positivity rate was 2.43% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.17%.