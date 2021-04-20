WATCH LIVEVerdict In The Derek Chauvin Trial
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,645 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 2,178,783 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 67 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,209.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.89% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,346 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 9 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,058.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 472,941.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.79% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.50%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 568 new cases and 8 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,792.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 229,641 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.84% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.12%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 5 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,757 cases and 50 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 2.43% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.17%.

