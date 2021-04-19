MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead after a hit and run crash in northwest Miami-Dade.
It happened in the area of NW 119th Street and 22nd Avenue.
Miami-Dade police said the crash involved two vehicles. Six people from one of the vehicles were taken to local hospitals where they were listed as stable. A seventh person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and later died.
The injured and the person who died are all adults.
The driver of the other vehicle got out and fled on foot. Police are now looking for that driver.