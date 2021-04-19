OPA LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Cell phone video of a fight on a Ferris wheel captured brutal punches and kicks between a carnival employee and an angry crowd and now Opa locka police say they are ready to make an arrest.

The video was taken Saturday, April 17 at the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market carnival.

The video shows a woman with two young children exiting the ride when there was a verbal altercation and suddenly the Ferris wheel operator shoved the woman, which caused one of the toddlers to fall to the platform.

The two started throwing punches and then several people jumped the gate and attacked the operator, in defense of the woman.

The Ferris wheel operator even started to fight with another employee who tried to intervene.

The brawl continued and the angry operator even restarted the Ferris wheel with riders on board.

Eventually the ride was stopped and off-duty police officers working the carnival were called.

Unable to locate the victim immediately, detectives were able to identify her several hours later.

“Our detectives have interviewed and secured a written statement from the victim and probable cause exists to arrest the carnival employee depicted in the video,” said police. “The Opa-Locka Police Department does not tolerate any criminal acts of violence and will prosecute those individuals to the fullest extent of the law.”