MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,237 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 2,173,138 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,142.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.90% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 927 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 5 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,049.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 471,595.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.12% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.52%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 571 new cases and 1 newly reported death.

The death toll stands at 2,784.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 229,073 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.02% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.29%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 10 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,752 cases and 50 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.59%.