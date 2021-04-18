MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,834 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,168,901 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 35 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,109.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,760 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,044.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 470,668.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 764 new cases and 14 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,783.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 228,502 cases.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 11 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,742 cases and 50 deaths.