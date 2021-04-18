(CBS) – The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards is here at last! Co-hosted by Mickey Guyon and Keith Urban, the ACMs are back for another year of jaw-dropping performances and well-deserved victories.

See below for the list of tonight’s big winners and tune into CBS or stream with Paramount+ to catch all the fun live!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker Mccollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan

Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown

Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes

Record Label: RCA Nashville

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb

Record Label: Mercury Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producers: busbee

Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

The Bones – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby

Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing

One Night Standards – Ashley McBryde

Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Some People Do – Old Dominion

Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson

Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp

The Bones – Maren Morris

Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz

Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producr(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris

Director: Gabrielle Woodland

Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: Heather Levenstone

Gone – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson

Producer: David Garcia

Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Director: Randee St. Nicholas

Producer: Greg Wells

Worldwide Beautiful – Kane Brown

Director: Alex Alvga

Producer: Christen Pinkston

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR (Tie Within Category Increased Nominees)

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Be A Light – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Does To Me – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

Nobody But You – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

One Beer – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Loud Records

One Too Many – Keith Urban, P!nk

Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville