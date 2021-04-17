MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are looking for a suspect they say caused injuries to a police horse during a burglary of a stable where police horses are kept.
Authorities say it happened on Friday, April 16, between 11 p.m. and midnight at the stables at the MM Equestrian Farm, located at 1725 NE 135 Street.READ MORE: Government Officials, Veterans Mark Bay Of Pigs 60th Anniversary In South Florida
Police say one of the police horses sustained minor injuries as a result of being released from the
stable. Another horse was found with a rope tied around its neck.
Police say they are looking for a man last seen wearing a backpack, and a white face mask.
“We are extremely concerned about the safety of our horses, as well as the other animals at the stables. Wesley, Justice and Pouncer are cherished members of the North Miami Police Department family. They, along with their partners, have made an incredibly positive impact by engaging with our community. We are hopeful that we can identify the subject in order to prevent further harm,” said North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga.MORE NEWS: Annual Florida Keys Seven-Mile Bridge Run Staged With Coronavirus Protocols
Anyone with information is urged to call the North Miami Police Department at (305) 891-
8111.