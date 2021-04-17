MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are looking for a suspect they say caused injuries to a police horse during a burglary of a stable where police horses are kept.

Authorities say it happened on Friday, April 16, between 11 p.m. and midnight at the stables at the MM Equestrian Farm, located at 1725 NE 135 Street.

Police say one of the police horses sustained minor injuries as a result of being released from the

stable. Another horse was found with a rope tied around its neck.

Police say they are looking for a man last seen wearing a backpack, and a white face mask.

“We are extremely concerned about the safety of our horses, as well as the other animals at the stables. Wesley, Justice and Pouncer are cherished members of the North Miami Police Department family. They, along with their partners, have made an incredibly positive impact by engaging with our community. We are hopeful that we can identify the subject in order to prevent further harm,” said North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Miami Police Department at (305) 891-

8111.