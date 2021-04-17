MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,323 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 2,162,067 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 74 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,074.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.88% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.18%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,444 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 14 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,043.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 468,908.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.0% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.28%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 748 new cases and 7 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,769.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 227,738 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.97% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.29%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 20 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,731 cases and 50 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.50%.