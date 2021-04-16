WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Shores police is asking for your help finding suspected burglars.

Police say a woman reported a man inside her home on 102nd Street back on January 19th. She tells officers that she saw a silver SUV parked in front of her home with someone inside.

She tells officers that she found a man inside her home, but that he took off after she screamed.

Police say a little later, they arrived at another residence where a window was forced open.

Surveillance captured the same SUV at this home on Northeast 95th Street.

Officers say a man had asked homeowners if they were interested in landscape work.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

