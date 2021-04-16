MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Shores police is asking for your help finding suspected burglars.
Police say a woman reported a man inside her home on 102nd Street back on January 19th. She tells officers that she saw a silver SUV parked in front of her home with someone inside.
She tells officers that she found a man inside her home, but that he took off after she screamed.
Police say a little later, they arrived at another residence where a window was forced open.
Surveillance captured the same SUV at this home on Northeast 95th Street.
Officers say a man had asked homeowners if they were interested in landscape work.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.