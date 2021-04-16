  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Kamala Harris, Local TV, Miami News, Niviane Petit Phelps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman is under arrest for allegedly making threats to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Federal prosecutors say Niviane Petit Phelps recorded several videos that were shared with her husband via J-Pay.

That’s an application that is used to communicate with prison inmates.

According to a federal complaint, the threats started in February and several videos show her with a gun making threats to the vice president.

The Secret Service was called in to investigate.

