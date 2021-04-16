MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman is under arrest for allegedly making threats to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Federal prosecutors say Niviane Petit Phelps recorded several videos that were shared with her husband via J-Pay.READ MORE: CVS, NAACP Team Up To Get COVID Vaccines To People Of Color In South Florida
That’s an application that is used to communicate with prison inmates.READ MORE: Eye On Earth: 'One Of The Most Peaceful Places In South Florida': Wakodahatchee Wetlands
According to a federal complaint, the threats started in February and several videos show her with a gun making threats to the vice president.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Benefit From Much-Needed Provisions At Miami Springs Food Distribution
The Secret Service was called in to investigate.