By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Angela Morrisey, Local TV, Miami News, Missing Tourist

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Missing California tourist Angela Morrisey has been found, after disappearing without a trace more than two weeks ago, according to the Miami Police Department.

Police said that Morrisey called 9-1-1 from the 7200 Block of NW 79th Terrace in Medley at around 6 a.m. to report that she was a missing person and was in need of medical attention.

Authorities said Morrisey was transported to an area hospital, where detectives of the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit conducted an interview with her.

Morrisey was then transported to a medical facility, where she will undergo treatment for a non-life-threatening condition.

Morrisey was last seen at the Bayside Market Place in downtown Miami on March 28.

Officials say Morrissey was here on vacation with her boyfriend, Amir El-Badry.

Police said Morrisey’s relatives had been notified about the good news.

CBSMiami.com Team