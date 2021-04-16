(CBS) – After just six months, country music’s biggest stars come together again as the 56th ACM Awards are set to air this Sunday, April 18th on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. Co-hosted by Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban, the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards will once again broadcast from Nashville with performances coming from three historic venues – The Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the way this year coming into the night with six nominations a piece and Miranda Lambert trails just behind with five.

This year’s ACMs will feature a large array of performances including musical numbers by artists from all over including Taylor Swift, John Legend, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and co-host Keith Urban himself. Tune in this Sunday night at 8PM ET/PT for all the big wins and incredible performances on CBS or stream it live with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.