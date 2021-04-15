MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jorge Masvidal goes by the name “Gamebred.” The nickname is known by millions of UFC fans around the world. But what you may not know is how he was bred for the fight right here in South Florida.

“I don’t give myself a pat on the back. It’s like, ‘What’s next?’ I am a conqueror,” said Masvidal.

Masvidal, UFC’s BMF champion and welterweight title contender said he is ready for one of his biggest days.

“I just want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it anymore. The tiger is ready to eat. So let’s go. Let’s compete. Let’s find out,” said Masvidal.

On April 24, the UFC fighter will face off against Kamaru Usman, in hopes of becoming the new UFC welterweight champion.

Masvidal said he is ready to bring the belt home.

“I just can’t wait to get in there and show the world what I have been working on since I was a child,” said Masvidal.

The UFC’s BMF champion’s journey began here, in the streets of Miami.

His constant inspiration was his mother and father.

“He went through some hard times, that helped me get here. So I thank him for his sacrifice. The sacrifice he did for me,” said Masvidal.

When Masvidal was just 4 years of age, his father was sent to prison.

“My dad got sent away at an early age, so my mom had two jobs at a time and I would see that since I was a kid. I remember I would be sleeping on the couch and she be up at night working. That gave me my work ethic,” said Masvidal.

Masvidal said his mother’s struggle ignited the fire in him to chase his dreams.

“So I adapted a lot of those traits since I was young and it’s the reason why I go to the gym and I outwork every day. I constantly get in there and push myself to be the best,” said Masvidal.

His passion for fighting began when he was a child. As a teenager, he said he had to sleep in his car and sometimes under a gym ring to make ends meet.

“It was a struggle at the time. Decisions I had to make. I would tell myself, ‘Do I pay rent right now or save that money and sleep in my car?’ I got more money for food and I needed the food to go to the gym,” said Masvidal.

His sacrifice began to pay off. At the age of 18, Masvidal began fighting in backyards against Kimbo Slice’s protégé. The fights filmed on YouTube were watched by millions. However, one of those eyes observing was his father. He would watch his son on replay from television in prison.

“He saw them on YouTube later on and said, ‘That’s my son,’ and no one believed him. When the video finally got big and stuff, he was telling all his buddies, ‘That is my son, that is my son!’ They would all say, ‘That is not your son.’ He said, ‘Yeah man, it’s the same kid that has been coming here forever and they were like, ‘Oh snap, that is your son.’

“When I went in one of the times, they were like, ‘Man that really is your son,’ and I could see it in his face, he was proud. So I knew I was on the right path,” said Masvidal.

Indeed he was on the right path.

Masvidal began fighting professionally and four years into it, he had his father by his side, not missing one of his MMA fights.

It was the start of Jorge Masvidal’s resurrection.

To marking UFC’s fastest knockout in five seconds, to winning multiple UFC titles; reminiscing on his journey, Masvidal said he is not proud, but grateful.

CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo asked Masvidal, “Did you ever think you would be here?”

“The older I got, I was like, ‘Yes.’ I will be sitting in this seat talking about some of the biggest fights in the sport. I knew it once I made up my mind. Around 13 years old, I just knew. This is mine,” said Masvidal.

Even though this will be a rematch against Usman, Masvidal has intensified his training. He is determined to bring home the title to South Florida.

“I do know I can do this because I have gone through so much more than this guy. I know that for a fact because I already fought him. There are a lot of moments that give me the fire to move forward. I say this will be my day, one way or another,” said Masvidal.