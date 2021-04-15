MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been called the “be-all of hip-hop festivals” by Billboard and “a playground for the young” by the New York Times.

After being postponed last year due to the pandemic, Rolling Loud will return to South Florida in 2021.

The three-day festival will take place July 23rd – 25th at Hard Rock Stadium.

This marks the first Rolling Loud in the festival’s hometown of Miami since 2019. Organizers said they plan to keep as much of the Miami 2020 lineup intact as possible for this year. The 2020 lineup included A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, DaBaby, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, and Gucci Mane

For the 2021 event, Rolling Loud will honor all passes for fans who held onto their Miami 2020 tickets and will grant refunds to ticket-holders to those who don’t want to go. There are a limited number of tickets for sale for the 2021 festival.

You can buy them at Rolling Loud’s website where you can also check for COVID protocols.

Rolling Loud started out as a one-day festival in Miami in 2015. Since then it has evolved, with massive festivals in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and the Bay Area. It has also staged international events in Europe and Australia.