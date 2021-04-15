MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a pleasant start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 70s closer to the coast and cooler mid to upper 60s inland.
The rain chance will remain low once again as high pressure remains in control.READ MORE: Miami Nurse Accused In Scam That Cons Victims Into Sending Cash
Warm and mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.READ MORE: Jackson Health Partners With Colleges To Get Students COVID-19 Vaccinations
Thursday night’s lows will fall to the low 70s along the coast and a few inland areas may dip down to the upper 60s. Overnight some patchy dense fog will be possible as winds lighten up.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Friday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s as the winds shift out of the southwest.
This weekend will be a scorcher as highs soar to around 90 degrees on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday. The humidity will be on the rise too. Late Sunday into Monday the rain chance increases due to more moisture around.