  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a pleasant start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 70s closer to the coast and cooler mid to upper 60s inland.

The rain chance will remain low once again as high pressure remains in control.

READ MORE: Miami Nurse Accused In Scam That Cons Victims Into Sending Cash

Warm and mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

READ MORE: Jackson Health Partners With Colleges To Get Students COVID-19 Vaccinations

Thursday night’s lows will fall to the low 70s along the coast and a few inland areas may dip down to the upper 60s. Overnight some patchy dense fog will be possible as winds lighten up.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?

Friday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s as the winds shift out of the southwest.
This weekend will be a scorcher as highs soar to around 90 degrees on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday. The humidity will be on the rise too. Late Sunday into Monday the rain chance increases due to more moisture around.

Lissette Gonzalez