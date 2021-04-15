MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All lanes of SR-112/Airport Expressway are back open after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Florida rapper shut them down early Thursday morning.

The accident happened near NW 12th Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who lost his shoe escaping his burning truck, said the other vehicle involved had been speeding on the shoulder when the crash happened.

The tractor-trailer ended up hitting a concrete barrier. Officials said the tractor-trailer carrying about 100 gallons of fuel and erupted into flames after the crash.

“I kicked the door and then I was able to throw myself from the cab,” said the truck’s driver Reynier Acosta.

The four people involved in the crash were not seriously hurt, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

One of the people in the SUV was North Miami rapper Tafia, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. He posted on his Instagram Thursday morning that he was leaving the hospital.

Miami Fire Rescue said it took firefighters about 10-15 minutes to put out the flames. The Miami-Dade County Environmental Resources Management Team was also called to the scene to help with fuel that leaked into a storm drain because of the crash, said Miami Fire Rescue.

“Luckily it happened at this time of night. If it would’ve happened at rush hour it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Also feeling lucky was Acosta who said he somehow got out of his truck in time.

“I thought everything was over in that moment,” he said.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 112 were shut down for several hours as the crash scene was cleaned up. The road reopened around 9:30 a.m.