MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,762 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 2,148,448 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 78 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,907.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.66% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.09%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,443 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 18 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,014.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 466,000.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.27%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 702 new cases and 8 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,741.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 226,054 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.08% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.27%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 21 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 21 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,695 cases and 50 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.13% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.76%.