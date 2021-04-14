MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pause in Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine could create more hesitancy among Americans who have not yet been vaccinated. Federal officials are reminding everyone that even while they review the J&J vaccine for six reports of a rare blood clot disorder, there are two safe and effective vaccines in wide distribution now.

Health experts stress tens of millions of Americans have already safely received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“Certainly, Americans should feel reassured that at least with those vaccines that are readily available now that there should not be any incidents. We haven’t seen any of this particular rare condition,” said Dr. Tara Narula, CBS News senior medical correspondent.

Dr. Narula hopes that everyone who can be vaccinated will still have confidence and get the shot.

“We really do need people to take the vaccines, if they can, the ones that are available that we know are safe and effective,” she said.

Experts stress that these types of pauses are actually normal in the rollout of a vaccine or new drug, and health officials don’t want that hiccup to slow down the vaccination effort.

Dr. Ross Kedl from the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine has been studying vaccines for a quarter of a century. He’s hoping people will still trust vaccinations because it’s critical to end this pandemic.

“It’s infinitely safer to be taking these vaccines than it is to be risking – running the risk of coronavirus infection,” he said.

The government expects this pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to last just a few days to a week.

A Monmouth University poll conducted before the J&J pause shows one in five American adults is still unwilling to get vaccinated.