MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting near a Home Depot in Hialeah Gardens.
The three men were waiting for a City of Hialeah transit bus at NW 138th Street and W Okeechobee Road around 2:20 p.m. when a person with a gun walked up and started shooting at them, according to police. The shooter then fled on foot.
Mathew Stringer, 21 died on the scene. Two men, ages 66 and 38, were taken to Jackon Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.