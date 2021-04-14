MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner, made several stops in South Florida Wednesday.

Fried, who has been at odds with governor Ron DeSantis throughout the pandemic was asked if she has any plans to run for Governor in 2022.

“I’m committed to the state of Florida and make sure we get us on to the right path as the only state elected democrat more and more people have been asking me to run. This is something I take very seriously. Our state deserves better. We will be making a decision soon,” said Fried.

Fried, who met with the mayor of Hialeah, mentioned how important it is to make sure the minority communities in South Florida are getting all the resources necessary to fight COVID-19.

