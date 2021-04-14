MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Joe Fournier is a British guy living the American dream. He made a fortune in the fitness industry and the nightclub business before becoming the so called “Billionaire Boxer.”

At age 38, he’s training feverishly at the famous 5th Street Gym in Miami Beach.

Why?

“Why not?” he told CBS4’s Jim Berry. “Some people want to climb Mount Everest. Others get married at this age. No one is ready to marry me yet and I’m scared of heights, so why not box?”

Fournier took up the sport five years ago, and got serious enough to have eight pro fights Now, he’s training for something that does not seem too serious – a bout with reggaeton singer Reykon.

The pair got into a beef at a nightclub over a lady, and decided to settle it in the ring. Never mind that the singer has never fought.

“I can’t tell if he’s really brave or really stupid,” quipped Fournier at a recent press conference to hype the fight.

They will be on a fight card promoted by Triller, a company that is mixing hip hop entertainment and boxing.

Gimmicky? Yes. That’s why Fournier likes it.

“Wouldn’t you like to see someone like LeBron James fight 50 Cent? Two superstars in their own worlds. Why not let them fight each other?” he said. “Me fighting Reykon – people will be curious to see if this reggaeton superstar can get into the ring and is tough enough to battle a pro boxer, yes or no?”

So far, this concept has led to comical and maybe dangerous results. Former NBA player Nate Robinson got knocked cold by internet personality Jake Paul. Fournier’s fight may not be another boxing classic, but his trainer Dino Spencer said so what.

“Boxing has always had gimmicks. At the end of the day, the cream rises to the top, and the true tough guys will stand out,” he said.

This tour of gimmick fights will soon make a stop in Miami, and Fournier is already plotting to be on the fight card.

He’s got his eye on getting into the ring with a real boxing legend, Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya, now 48 years old and a fight promoter, is planning to climb back in the ring soon for nostalgia’s sake.

“Maybe I fight De La Hoya, and that would be something to tell my grandchildren. Whether I win or lose – I win,” Fournier said.