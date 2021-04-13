MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were hospitalized on Tuesday after being rescued from a large fish tank at a Homestead business.
It happened Tuesday at 22275 SW 272nd Street. A check of the address came back to Atlantic Sapphire, a sustainable salmon farm that uses a recirculating aquaculture system.
“They were in there in one of these tanks used to raise fish for routine maintenance and there was some type of fume released and they were overcome by it,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Jason Richard.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said other workers were able to pull them out.
They attributed their injuries to fumes inside the tank.
They were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
OSHA and MDPD are investigating.