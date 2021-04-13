FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Students in both Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools will return to the classroom in the fall, according to superintendents in both counties.

“Broward County Public Schools will open the 2021-22 school year, with 100% in-person, traditional face-to-face instruction at all schools this fall, there will be no blended hybrid remote learning,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie at a school board workshop on Tuesday.

That means students who want a virtual option will have to use the Broward Virtual School, which has been available for the last 20 years.

Runcie said it’s vital to resume in-person instruction at schools.

“My recommendation is, in large part based on our experiences this past year, which have highlighted the academic, social, and emotional challenges that many of our students have had with the remote learning. We know some certainly have been successful, but there have been many, that it’s certainly been a big challenge,” he said.

The superintendent said a second factor influencing his recommendation is the rollout of vaccines.

WATCH: Runcie announces face-to-face learning returns in the fall.

“The availability of the vaccine for teachers and staff, which will be further buttressed by recent announcements that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to young people from ages 12 and beyond. So we look forward to that,” he said.

Runcie said if the school board approves, he would like to share that information more formally with families in the coming weeks.

In the Miami-Dade County School District, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also addressed the next school year on Tuesday.

“It is our plan as a school system to welcome back 100 percent of our students from pre-k to 12th for the 2021 school year,” said Carvalho.

Back in Broward, the Broward Teacher’s Union which has butted heads with the District about in-class learning over the past year, says they are on board.

“The district’s got a group union’s got a group. They’re level-headed, open-minded and solution oriented to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe and healthy. So we’re not combatting anymore,” said Anna Fusco, President of the BTU.