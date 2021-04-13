TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Continuing a change made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Board of Bar Examiners will administer the state Bar exam online in July.
The board and the Florida Supreme Court announced Monday that the exam will be administered remotely on July 27 and July 28. That comes after the exam was given online to 1,854 applicants on February 23 and 24.
The exam was first administered online in October after two controversial delays.
The board called off an in-person exam last July after graduates, law school professors and legislators argued that holding the test in person would be contrary to health officials’ social-distancing recommendations and would pose a danger to test-takers with underlying medical conditions who have higher risks of complications from COVID-19.
The board rescheduled an online exam for August but called it off because of software problems.
