MIAMI (CBSMiami) – E11even Miami has become the first major nightclub in the U.S. to accept cryptocurrency.

The company has partnered with a cryptocurrency processing company so customers can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin or others to pay for tables, drinks, and merchandise.

E11EVEN, a 24/7 nightclub, is a celebrity hotspot which first opened its doors in 2014 and is proud to lead the way in this technologically advanced payment option.

“With the tremendous growth & relevancy of Cryptocurrency coupled with Mayor Francis Suarez leading the charge for Miami’s tech boom, we felt it made sense to introduce Cryptocurrency as an option to our guests to pay for their night out,” said Dennis DeGori, Creator/CEO of E11EVEN MIAMI. “E11EVEN is dedicated to always staying ahead of the curve, and we believe Cryptocurrency is here to stay.”

The system in place allows businesses to accept Cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto.

In addition, VIP guests at E11EVEN are getting more involved in the Bitcoin industry.

“Bringing services and amenities that cater to our cutting-edge clientele is of uber importance (to us), and we’re seeing an increasing trend of clients wanting to use their Cryptocurrency as a form of payment,” said Gino LoPinto, Operating Partner of E11EVEN MIAMI. “We believe nightclubs allowing Bitcoin as payment will soon become a nightlife industry norm, and we’re excited to be the ones paving the way.”

The club will reopen on April 23, after being closed due to the pandemic.