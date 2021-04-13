MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating ground turkey products that appear to be infecting consumers with salmonella.
They come from Plainville brands, and were sold in multiple states under the names "Nature's Promise," "Wegman" and "Plainville Farms."
The raw meat items have the establishment number P244 and are dated January 1 to 10 of 2021.
They’re not in stores now, but could be in customers’ freezers.
According to the CDC, at least 28 people in 12 states have gotten sick in connection to the turkey.
No one has died, but two people have been hospitalized.