MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man they say was caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle in a Pembroke Pines community.

Police say their suspect was caught by a home surveillance camera at the Pasadena Lakes development on April 1st.

Video images show the man rummaging through the cabin of an unlocked vehicle.

The suspect was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt, black pants with a white strip on the side, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 954-431-2225.

Can you ID this suspect who was caught on camera burglarizing an unlocked vehicle inside of Pasadena Lakes on 4/1/21? READ MORE: Three People Rescued From Tank In Homestead The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″, 150 lbs. Please contact Detective Aner Gonzalez at 954-431-2225 with any information. pic.twitter.com/Q4LM2lkb8G — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 13, 2021

Police are reminding residents to be mindful of their vehicles, and to always lock their doors.

Additionally, they remind you to remove valuables and to never leave firearms, spare keys, or garage openers in your vehicle overnight.

If you see any suspicious activity, contact 954-764-HELP for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.