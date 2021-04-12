  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A year-old endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle in Collier County.

It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the female panther were found Friday, April 10th, on Immokalee Road.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region on Florida’s Gulf of Mexico. Only about 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.