MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made another wish come true on Monday when it surprised an 8-year-old Homestead girl with brain cancer, with an adorable Labradoodle puppy.
Rain Pierre, who struggles with brain cancer and its treatments, has always wanted a puppy of her own and Monday that dream came true when she met her new four-legged BFF during a celebration at her home.
Rain and her family also received gifts from Puppyspot and Make-A-Wish that will help the newest wish kid care for the puppy.
Rain named her furever friend Splash.
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.