MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a press conference Monday afternoon, officials in Brooklyn Center released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

The body camera shows police approaching Wright’s vehicle and asking him to step out of the car. They attempt to handcuff him before he pulls away and gets back into his driver’s seat.

The officer whose body camera footage was shown pulls out a gun while shouting “Taser.”

After firing the gun, the officer says, “Holy s**t, I just shot him.”

“As I watched the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said. “This appears to me from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright.”

Later in the press conference, Gannon was asked if he believed the officer who shot Wright should be terminated. He said the officer deserves due process, but also said, “I think we can look at the video and ascertain whether she’ll be returning.”

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said during the press conference he supports the officer’s firing. The officer has not yet been identified, but Gannon said she is a “very senior officer.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Wright’s death.

A curfew has now ended in Brooklyn Center and the Minnesota National Guard has been activated a day after Wright was killed.

The incident, which occurred just miles from where George Floyd died, resulted in clashes between protesters and police. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis.