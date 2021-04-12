  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The race is on to fill the seat of late South Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings.

Monday night in Plantation, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness officially launched his campaign alongside Hastings’ son, Dr. Alcee “Jody” Hastings II.

Dr. Hastings will now support Holness in what’s likely to be a crowded field of Democratic candidates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet set a date for a special primary in the 20th Congressional District, which represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

Hastings died last week at the age of 84.