MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of shooting at another man following a road-rage incident in Deerfield Beach Friday.

Detectives say the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of 249 NE 21st Avenue.

Antonio Chestnut, 26, was detained and is facing an attempted murder charge.

Authorities say Chestnut fired multiple shots into a white pickup truck after he and the victim got into a heated exchange of words following a road-rage incident.

The victim suffered injuries to his face after being cut by shattered glass.

No other injuries were reported.

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony was in the area of the shooting and “sprang into action.”

BSO says Tony saw people running toward him and knew something was wrong. “He immediately donned his gear and responded to what would be identified as an in-progress shooting,” investigators said.