MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One year into the pandemic, many in South Florida are still struggling to make ends meet due to a depressed job market.
But things may be starting to look up.READ MORE: 'With Sigh Of Relief And Celebration': Florida Education Waiver Aids Students, Schools Amid Pandemic
A job fair was held Friday at Miami Dade College Kendall campus, where more than 40 local companies were represented and were looking to hire.READ MORE: Inter Miami CF Will Welcome Fans To DRV PNK Stadium For New Season
Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar organized the prosperity job fair.MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Man Sought In Robbery, Armed Kidnapping Of Woman From Miami Parking Garage
Salazar promised that this is the first of many job fairs that she will be organizing in her district.