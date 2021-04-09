MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miramar teen was rushed to the hospital after his home was riddled with bullets.

Surveillance video from the home, at SW 64th Avenue and SW 24th Street, showed two people walk by on the sidewalk, and then gunfire erupted.

The bullets shattered windows and went through a door. One struck the teen who was asleep inside. There also an eight-year-old and several adults inside the home at the time of the shooting, they were not hit.

“I just heard like ‘blah’ and I looked at my husband and the next thing you know it was like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. All I could do was jump up, the first thing I did was run into the living room and it was full of smoke and I just grabbed my baby,” said Ebony Moore.

“He didn’t deserve, I don’t know what happened, but he didn’t deserve to get shot. They need to stop, they really need to stop. All this shooting is crazy,” said Amy Williams, the teen’s grandmother.

The teen was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).