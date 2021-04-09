MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable start across South Florida with lows in the 70s along the coast and low 60s inland. The Keys saw the low to mid-70s.
We will stay dry throughout the day. Highs will climb to the low 80s and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with a gentle breeze. Friday night lows will fall to the low 70s along the coast and mid-60s inland.READ MORE: Flags Will Be Lowered To Half-Staff Tuesday To Honor Rep. Alcee Hastings
Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs near the mid-80s. Saturday morning and afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies but late Saturday some rain will roll in.READ MORE: Controversial Bright Futures Funding Change Clears Florida Senate
Sunday will be hot and humid with highs soaring to the upper 80s. Showers and storms develop due to an increase in moisture. Some heavy downpours will be possible in the afternoon and evening.MORE NEWS: Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead At 99
We remain unsettled through Monday with the chance for more showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s through early next week.