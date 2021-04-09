FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF’s new season is a week from Sunday and they’ll kick it off at home against the LA Galaxy in their newly renamed DRV PNK Stadium.
The team announced Friday that they signed a three-year deal with AutoNation for the naming rights. "Drive Pink" has been Autonation's commitment to fighting breast cancer in South Florida.
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said this deal was very important.
“We have a global platform now to talk about Drive Pink and breast cancer awareness. That’s what we want to be known for so it was a perfect fit, a great idea by our marketing team which came up with the idea, and I think it is very innovative, I think it is very South Florida, and I think it is a way to do good things,” he said. “And that’s what we are all about.”
The team also announced that their season opener will have eight thousand fans in the stands and that game is sold out.
If all goes according to plan, by May 29th they hope to be able to have 16,000 fans in attendance.