MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,121 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 2,111,807 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 64 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,626.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.51% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.72%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,601 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 14 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,954.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 457,918.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.15% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.86%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 884 new cases and 4 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,717.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 221,623 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.96% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 25 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,600 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.29% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.30%.

