SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork)– Rosie O’Donnell is no longer a New Jersey home owner and her former Saddle River mansion is being demolished and turned into affordable housing.

According to reports from the New York Post, O’Donnell’s six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was sold at a $1 million loss for $5.3 million after it sat on the market for five years. The five acre lot that belonged to O’Donnell will be turned into 60 affordable housing units after a fair housing court settlement between the borough of Saddle River and the Fair Housing Center of NJ.

O’Donnell’s former estate was over 9,000 square feet and included amenities such as a basketball court, an in-ground pool with a grotto waterfall and a Jacuzzi spa.

The actor and former talk show host is currently filming the new season of Showtime’s “The L Word” and reportedly first bought the Saddle River home for $6.3 million in 2013.