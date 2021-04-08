MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday morning wasn’t as cool in comparison to the last few days.
Temperatures were in the upper 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward, the Keys saw temperatures in the low 70s.
It should stay dry throughout the day with highs in the low 80s. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and the humidity will remain relatively low. There is a low risk of rip currents at the beach and the UV index is very high.
Thursday night lows will fall to the upper 60s along the coast and the low 60s inland.
Friday the warming trend continues as highs creep up by a few degrees. As winds shift out of the southwest this weekend, it will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be hot and humid with a higher rain chance due to an increase in moisture.
Showers and storms are possible through Monday.