MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman died after a shootout with Miami-Dade police after they went to a Brickell apartment building to serve an eviction notice.

The woman, who had been living on the top floor of the Brickell First apartments building at 110 SW 12 Street, reportedly shot at the police officers when they breached the front door. At least one officer returned fire, striking the woman.

“She fired the firearm and it hit our shield. Thanks to the grace of God, none of our officers were injured,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

The woman was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center where she died. Police have not released her name.

An associate very close to the building’s owner told CBS4 that the woman had been squatting there and had no rights to be in the apartment because there was no lease.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer the woman came to the building for a party a year ago and never left.

The building owner’s associate said they tried to force her out in the past but couldn’t.

Miami-Dade County recently began processing evictions filed during the COVID-19 pandemic after a year long moratorium on evictions.

Ramirez said this is what their team trains for and dreads.

“These are one of those scenarios that we always worry about, but our officers were prepared and trained. It’s just an unfortunate outcome, but they fired at my officers,” he said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, as is the case with all local police-involved shootings.