MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a deadly shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday night involving teenagers.
It's a very active scene at SW 223 Street and SW 115 Avenue, where Miami-Dade police confirmed three young men had been shot.
One 17-year-old died at the scene. Two 16-year-olds were also shot and rushed to a hospital.
Investigators are calling this a drive-by shooting.
There are no arrests or suspects at this time.
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.