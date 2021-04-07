WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a deadly shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday night involving teenagers.

It’s a very active scene at SW 223 Street and SW 115 Avenue, where Miami-Dade police confirmed three young men had been shot.

One 17-year-old died at the scene. Two 16-year-olds were also shot and rushed to a hospital.

Investigators are calling this a drive-by shooting.

There are no arrests or suspects at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team