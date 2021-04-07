MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. A few inland areas woke to the upper 50s. Our average low this time of year is 67 degrees.

It will be nice and dry throughout the day with high-pressure overhead. Plenty of pleasant sunshine and low humidity. Highs climb to the low 80s which is close to our normal high of 82 degrees for this time of year.

Wednesday night lows fall to the upper 60s along the coast. It will be cooler inland with low 60s and some areas flirting with the upper 50s overnight.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

As the winds shift out of the southwest this weekend, Mother Nature will turn up the heat and the humidity. Highs near the mid-80s on Saturday. Even warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance increases late weekend into early next week due to more moisture around.