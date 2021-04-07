MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hey football fans, mark your calendars for Thursday April 29. That’s the night the Miami Dolphins draft party will be back on for day one of the NFL draft.

There was no such event last year due to the pandemic. Instead, in 2020, the NFL draft as virtual and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in his den.

When the Dolphins took quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with their fifth overall pick, he was relaxing in his living room.

But now, like two years ago, the NFL draft is going back live.

Up to five thousand dol-fans will be allowed into Hard Rock Stadium for the team’s draft night party. Fans will have access to stadium and locker room tours, on-field activations and an apparel sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

Fans won’t be shoulder to shoulder as in year’s past.

It is being set up as a socially distant event and everyone who attends must wear a mask.

These are the same protocols the Dolphins had this past season when fans were allowed in for regular season games.

The Dolphins also plan to have former players and analysts there to offer their spin on the team’s picks on day one of the draft.

Right now, the Dolphins have two first round picks at six and eighteen.